Skourletis: Government has the majority of parliament’s confidence

There was no such issue of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras choosing between (former) Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias and National Defence Minister Panos Kammenos, SYRIZA central committee secretary Panos Skourletis told Antenna TV on Thursday.

On Nikos Kotzias’ resignation, Skourletis said, “There was no change in the government’s policy on the FYROM issue for Mr. Kammenos’ sake. Just the opposite. The PM sent a clear message to at least two recipients, that beyond respecting individual opinions (…) we must all understand the government policy boundaries and respect them.”

Kotzias signed the Greece-FYROM name issue agreement in June, and Kammenos – leader of the junior member of the ruling coalition – has stated repeatedly and publicly that his party (ANEL) will not support it when it comes to Parliament.

Asked to comment on Kammenos’ statements opposing Prespes Agreement, Skourletis said that the prime minister set out very clearly, apparently at Kammenos, that the ANEL leader must commit with his stance and independently of his views that he will respect the government and will not set obstacles in its political choices.

Skourletis also asserted that “there is a majority that expresses confidence in the current government.”