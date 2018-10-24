Phantis
Greece Sports Soccer

PAOK fan handed suspended sentence for throwing paper roll at Olympiacos coach

mm

Posted on October 24, 2018, 12:20 pm
8 secs

A 27-year-old PAOK supporter has been given a 12-month suspended jail sentence for throwing a cashier paper roll at the former coach of Olympiacos, Oscar Garcia, resulting in the derby between the two sides being called off in February.

Garcia was lightly injured in the incident.

Based on recently adopted laws taking a tougher stance on sports violence, the misdemeanors court decided that for the next two years, the fan must present himself to his local police station on days PAOK plays and stay there until the game is over.

A policeman who was on duty at the game described to the court the atmosphere at the match. “During the entry of the teams there was a lot of enthusiasm. It was a game that decided the title. Thousands of paper rolls were thrown,” he said.

mm

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Foreign Ministry: ‘Greece has every legal right to extend territorial waters’

Related Post

Turkey rejects yet another request for the release of the two Greek military officers

Turkey rejects yet another request for the release of the two Greek military officers
/ Jul 18
PPC workers union calls protest rally on April 7 against reported sale of units

PPC workers union calls protest rally on April 7 against reported sale of units
/ Mar 29
Overcrowding of refugee sites on Greek islands causing distress

Overcrowding of refugee sites on Greek islands causing distress
/ Sep 9