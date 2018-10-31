Alt FM Katrougalos speaks with Albanian FM on case of Greek man’s death in Bularat

Alternate Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos spoke by phone with Albanian Foreign Minister Ditmir Bushati on Tuesday night abouts the case of the Greek national who was killed by police at Bularat in Albania on Sunday.

Katrougalos requested that the circumstances of the man’s death be fully clarified by Albanian justice, sources told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

Meanwhile, in a note verbale, Greek Ambassador to Tirana Eleni Sourani also asked the Albanian Foreign Ministry to clarify fully the circumstances of the man’s death in order to determine if all other options were exhausted before he was shot, and called for the protection of the rights of Greeks living in Albania and the maintenance of good bilateral ties.