Phantis
Greece

Alt FM Katrougalos speaks with Albanian FM on case of Greek man’s death in Bularat

mm

Posted on October 31, 2018, 11:14 am
58 secs

Alternate Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos spoke by phone with Albanian Foreign Minister Ditmir Bushati on Tuesday night abouts the case of the Greek national who was killed by police at Bularat in Albania on Sunday.

Katrougalos requested that the circumstances of the man’s death be fully clarified by Albanian justice, sources told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

Meanwhile, in a note verbale, Greek Ambassador to Tirana Eleni Sourani also asked the Albanian Foreign Ministry to clarify fully the circumstances of the man’s death in order to determine if all other options were exhausted before he was shot, and called for the protection of the rights of Greeks living in Albania and the maintenance of good bilateral ties.

mm

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

New Democracy spokesperson blames gov’t for undermining domestic security

Related Post

Tsipras: We are determined to find a just and viable solution to the Cyprus problem

Tsipras: We are determined to find a just and viable solution to the Cyprus problem
/ Jan 10
Lower social security payments for 250,000 self-employed, freelancers, farmers

Lower social security payments for 250,000 self-employed, freelancers, farmers
/ Sep 10
Research vessel scans and reveals the secrets of Santorini and Kolumbo volcanoes

Research vessel scans and reveals the secrets of Santorini and Kolumbo volcanoes
/ Mar 29