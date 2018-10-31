Princess Leonor of Spain

The heir to the Spanish throne, 13-year-old Princess Leonor, has made her first public address at an official event marking the 40th anniversary of Spain’s Constitution.

Leonor de Borbon, the elder of two daughters of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, read out the first of 169 articles of Spain’s Carta Magna, which was approved by the Spanish Parliament on Oct. 31, 1978.

King Felipe read the law’s preamble and was then joined on stage by his daughter at the Cervantes Institute in Madrid.

With a firm voice, Leonor read the article, which states that Spain follows the political system of a parliamentary monarchy.

Felipe was also 13 when he read his first speech publicly in 1981.

mm

Voice of America (VOA) is the largest U.S. international broadcaster, providing news and information in more than 40 languages to an estimated weekly audience of 236.6 million people. VOA produces content for digital, television, and radio platforms. It is easily accessed via your mobile phone and on social media. It is also distributed by satellite, cable, FM and MW, and is carried on a network of more than 2300 affiliate stations.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Trump Presidency inspires wave of books on impeachment

NEXT ARTICLE

Evangelicals fired up but also conflicted ahead of midterms

Related Post

Germany, China lobby against US trade tariffs

Germany, China lobby against US trade tariffs
/ Jul 9
Significant drop in Mediterranean migrant arrivals in Europe

Significant drop in Mediterranean migrant arrivals in Europe
/ Apr 21
European Commission: Ankara moves away from European values

European Commission: Ankara moves away from European values
/ Apr 20