Lawlessness and destruction of property at universities has become a daily occurrence, as have thefts and robberies against the average citizen, New Democracy (ND) spokesperson Maria Spyraki charged on Wednesday, saying the government is at fault because of its choices and ideological obsessions.

“The government is undermining the effectiveness of the Hellenic Police through its choices, ideological obsessions and internal intrigues,” she said, adding that a sense of safety is a public good and a prerequisite in a democracy.