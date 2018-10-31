Maria Spyraki

Lawlessness and destruction of property at universities has become a daily occurrence, as have thefts and robberies against the average citizen, New Democracy (ND) spokesperson Maria Spyraki charged on Wednesday, saying the government is at fault because of its choices and ideological obsessions.

“The government is undermining the effectiveness of the Hellenic Police through its choices, ideological obsessions and internal intrigues,” she said, adding that a sense of safety is a public good and a prerequisite in a democracy.

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

