Main opposition New Democracy (ND) shadow foreign minister George Koumoutsakos stated on Monday that the revision of FYROM’s constitution “makes the already harmful Prespes Agreement even worse.”

Koumoutsakos said that the amendments made violate the agreement in three ways: they maintain irredentism, clearly refer to a “Macedonian State” and demand that Greece first ratifies the Agreement and FYROM’s accession to NATO first before the revision of the Constitution goes into effect.