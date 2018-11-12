Phantis
Greece

The Voice of Greece renewed program starts Mon, Nov. 12

mm

Posted on November 12, 2018, 12:28 pm
2 mins

The new program of the VOICE OF GREECE, ERT’s radio station addressed to the Greeks of the Diaspora, starts airing on Monday, November the 12th.

With special broadcasts focused on the news of the Greeks of the Diaspora, which are now the major part of the program, the VOICE OF GREECE opens its microphones to all Greeks and becomes their own voice, transferring the personal experiences, the problems, but also the dreams of our expatriates from every corner of the earth.

The personal success stories of important expatriates in the fields of science, culture, entrepreneurship and sport unfold with interviews and special tributes at the broadcasts of the VOICE OF GREECE, proving that, beyond the borders, there is another Greece that carries the homeland in its heart and never ceases to create.

Leading hominid organizations (federations, communities, associations) from various corners of the earth will also be present, highlighting the focuses of Hellenism throughout the world.

Moreover, the VOICE OF GREECE, via the promotion and dissemination of the Greek language and Greek culture, integrates two-minute tributes to poetry into its program. Each week is devoted to a modern or classic Greek poet as well as to the poets of the Diaspora. Beloved poets and actors will recite radio performances so that one Greek poem per day will travel through the station’s frequencies across the globe.

At the same time, the informative, cultural, musical and sports programs of the station are being continued and enriched, presenting all the important events of the moment and transferring the image of modern Greece to even the most remote parts of the planet.

Finally, the station’s foreign language news bulletins, aimed at thousands of philhellenes, as well as third and fourth generation Greeks who do not know our mother tongue, are continuing.

FREQUENCIES OF THE VOICE OF GREECE

  • Shortwave: 9420 KHZ for Europe & North America
  • 11645 KHZ for Central & South Africa
  • 9935 KHZ for Europe Central America

Online media from ERT’s web radio: webradio.ert.gr/i-foni-tis-elladas/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/voiceofgreece.ert

mm

Voice of America (VOA) is the largest U.S. international broadcaster, providing news and information in more than 40 languages to an estimated weekly audience of 236.6 million people. VOA produces content for digital, television, and radio platforms. It is easily accessed via your mobile phone and on social media. It is also distributed by satellite, cable, FM and MW, and is carried on a network of more than 2300 affiliate stations.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Tsipras: A democratic and open Europe is the answer to the rise of nationalism

NEXT ARTICLE

Joint position over state budget for 2019

Related Post

Private sector workers pessimistic, GSEE survey says

Private sector workers pessimistic, GSEE survey says
/ Oct 9
Eldorado Gold considers suspension of mining operations in Greece

Eldorado Gold considers suspension of mining operations in Greece
/ Sep 12
Athens, Cyprus in constant coordination on the Cyprus issue

Athens, Cyprus in constant coordination on the Cyprus issue
/ Jan 4