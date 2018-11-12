Phantis
Tsipras: A democratic and open Europe is the answer to the rise of nationalism

Posted on November 12, 2018, 12:18 pm
“Europe was built again after two World Wars based on social justice, protection of labor, gender equality, enhancement of infrastructure and networks, peace and cooperation among the peoples. Fascism and Nazism are inhumane yet powerful ideologies, as they address the instincts. Implementing the vision for a democratic, social, open, modern, progressive Europe of the people, safeguarding labor rights and the social State, is the concrete answer to the rise of nationalist views in Europe.”

This was the clear message sent by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who addressed the Paris Peace Forum that was held on the occasion of the 100-year anniversary from the end of World War I.

 

Source: ERT

