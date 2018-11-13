“The Greek government is moving in a logical and wise manner,” German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said during a press conference in Berlin, referring to the strategy followed by the Greek government that is negotiating the non-implementation of pension cuts, as it expects that the primary surplus will outperform its target.

Mr. Scholz stressed that the talks with the European Union are about to be concluded. When asked whether the Greek government may decide on its own about anything that exceeds the 3.5% primary surplus target, he answered, “This is the great advantage of the program conclusion.”

Source: ERT