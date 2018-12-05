Pavlopoulos: The return of the Parthenon Sculptures is gaining increasing international support

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos visited the Acropolis Museum where he congratulated its president, Dimitris Patermanis, “for his long-standing and emblematic contribution to the Acropolis Museum, which has led to its wide recognition on an international level.”

Mr. Pavlopoulos added that “an important presumption of this truth is, of course, among other things, Sunday Times’latest article by the newspaper’s Deputy Editor, Sarah Baxter who wrote: “The Acropolis Museum in Athens is perfectly capable of housing the original Parthenon Sculptures, instead of the well-crafted copies it exhibits. Why not exchange them? We fight for a lost battle to keep our looting when there are innovative ways to share our knowledge. ” Finally, in her article the British journalist adds that a similar replica policy is followed by the Victoria and Albert Museum.

“Under these circumstances, I have the feeling that a great, truly national goal, the return of the Parthenon Sculptures to this Museum – Melina’s vision, to be fair with history – is gaining more and more international support. Of course this cannot lead to complacency on our part. On the contrary, it increases our obligations, “concluded Mr. Pavlopoulos.

Source: ERT