Tennis: Tsitsipas beats Federer!

After a thrilling tennis match that kept the interest of spectators and viewers undiminished, Stefanos Tsitsipas is qualified for the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, beating Roger Federer with 6-7, 7-6, 7-5 and 7 -6!

“I am the happiest man on earth right now. Roger is a legend of our sport, I have so much respect for him. He showed such good tennis over the years. It was a dream just being on Rod Laver playing against him and to win it at the end, I cannot describe it.”

Federer acknowledged Tsitsipas’ superiority in the match. “I lost to a better player who played great today, and that is not easy, especially for the younger players, to stay calm and focused throughout the game. Congratulations”. Tsitsipas’ next opponent at the “8” will be Spanish player Roberto Bautista Agut, who won over Croatian Marin Cilic by 3-2.