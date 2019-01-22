Phantis
Greece Sports

Tennis: Tsitsipas beats Federer!

mm

Posted on January 22, 2019, 4:17 pm
12 secs

After a thrilling tennis match that kept the interest of spectators and viewers undiminished, Stefanos Tsitsipas is qualified for the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, beating Roger Federer with 6-7, 7-6, 7-5 and 7 -6!

“I am the happiest man on earth right now. Roger is a legend of our sport, I have so much respect for him. He showed such good tennis over the years. It was a dream just being on Rod Laver playing against him and to win it at the end, I cannot describe it.”

Federer acknowledged Tsitsipas’ superiority in the match. “I lost to a better player who played great today, and that is not easy, especially for the younger players, to stay calm and focused throughout the game. Congratulations”. Tsitsipas’ next opponent at the “8” will be Spanish player Roberto Bautista Agut, who won over Croatian Marin Cilic by 3-2.

mm

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Greece rally over Macedonia name deal turns violent

NEXT ARTICLE

Greek Parliament begins debate on deal with FYR Macedonia

Related Post

Negotiations still in progress

Negotiations still in progress
/ Oct 27
Farmers announce roadblocks for January 23

Farmers announce roadblocks for January 23
/ Dec 17
Top court prosecutor asks for strict implementation of animal protection law

Top court prosecutor asks for strict implementation of animal protection law
/ Apr 15