Ten Oscar nominations for Lanthimos’ “The Favourite”

Yorgos Lanthimos’ latest film, “The Favourite” has received a total of ten Oscar nominations, just a few weeks ahead of the 91st Oscars Award Ceremony, which will take place on Sunday, February 24th (Monday morning Greek time), at Hollywood’s Dolby Theater.

The nominations, which are justified by those who believed in the Greek director from the beginning, are: Best Film, Best Director, Original Screenplay, Art Direction, Photography, Best Editing for Yorgos Mavropsaridis, Costume, Actress in a leading role (Olivia Colman) and double nomination in the Best Supporting female role for Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz.

“The Favourite” tied with Alfonso Couaron’s “Roma” and leads the Oscar race, leaving behind “A Star is Born”, “Green Book” and “Bohemian Rhapsody”.

With his Oscar nomination for Best Director, Yorgos Lanthimos becomes the third Greek director to claim the Oscar. Before Lanthimos, the other two Greek film directors who received Oscar nominations but did not win, are Michael Cacoyannis for his film “Zorba, the Greek” (1964) and Kostas Gavras for “Z”, (1969).

Source: ERT