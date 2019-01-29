The international community welcomed warmly the ratification of the Prespes Agreement that was voted by the Greek Parliament with 153 votes. It should be noted that the agreement will come into force when the Accession Protocol of North Macedonia to NATO is ratified by the House, which will take place in the coming days.

The EU, the US, the UN, NATO and a host of foreign leaders welcomed the developments and pointed out that “a 28-year conflict has ended, bringing stability to the Balkans.”

In a joint statement, the leaders of the Social Democrats, the Greens and the Left at the European Parliament, Udo Bullmann, Ska Keller and Gabi Zimmer, have nominated Greece’s and North Macedonia’s prime ministers respectively, Alexis Tsipras and Zoran Zaev, for the Nobel Peace Prize 2019, according to AMNA.

At the same time, they noted that the Prespes Agreement “is a model for the peaceful solution of international problems through dialogue and mutual compromises”.

Source: ERT