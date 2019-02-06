Phantis
Greece to ratify North Macedonia’s NATO membership this week

Posted on February 06, 2019, 11:04 am
Greece is set to ratify North Macedonia’s accession agreement with NATO this week after the two countries reached a historic agreement to normalize relations.

The alliance’s 29 members plan Wednesday to sign North Macedonia’s accession protocol, which must then be ratified by each country individually before taking effect.

In Athens, Greek parliamentary Speaker Nikos Voutsis said a ratification bill would be submitted Thursday and voted on Friday.

Left-wing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ government in Greece was threatened with collapse over the agreement that will see the country’s neighbor change its name to North Macedonia before the NATO accession is finalized.

Greece blocked North Macedonia’s NATO membership for a decade over a name dispute. Athens sees the former Yugoslav republic’s name as a threat to its own administrative region of Macedonia.

Voice of America (VOA) is the largest U.S. international broadcaster, providing news and information in more than 40 languages to an estimated weekly audience of 236.6 million people. VOA produces content for digital, television, and radio platforms. It is easily accessed via your mobile phone and on social media. It is also distributed by satellite, cable, FM and MW, and is carried on a network of more than 2300 affiliate stations.

