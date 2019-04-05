Donousa becomes the first Aegean island to ban single use plastic

In an effort to protect the environment, the Greek island of Donousa bans single use plastic. Under an initiative called “Sea Change Greek Islands,” sponsored by the Athanasios K. Laskaridis Public Benefit Foundation and under the auspices of the Municipality of Naxos and the Small Cyclades, Donousa becomes the first Aegean island without disposable plastic, in an effort to protect the marine environment and reduce marine pollution.

The “Sea Change Greek Islands” program began replacing disposable plastic, starting with the plastic straws and continuing with a multi-level intervention in Donousa, inviting professionals and residents of the island to commit themselves to the systematic reduction and gradual removing of disposable plastic from the island, thus sending a strong message to the global community.

It is worth noting that the ban will come into effect two years before the European Union directive, whereby disposable plastics will be phased out in its member states. Actions in Donousa will begin on Friday, April 5 whereby all residents will receive a starter information kit while the program will feature signing engagement agreements and awareness-raising actions.

During the three-day stay, the team will organize a training program for students living on the island, will take part in the cleaning of paths and shores, and undertake underwater cleaning of the port in collaboration with the non-profit organization Wildlife Society of Naxos.

Source: ERT