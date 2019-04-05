Tsipras contacts the Albanian Prime Minister regarding the properties of Greek minority

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had a telephone conversation with his Albanian counterpart Edi Rama, following the reactions sparked by the entry in the Albanian government gazette regarding the expropriation of properties belonging to members of Greek minority. The Tirana government’s corrective decision is expected in the coming weeks.

During the phone conversation, the two prime ministers also discussed the necessary reforms that Albania must implement, in order to start accession talks with the European Union, as well as the regional developments and the bilateral economic relations.

Source: ERT