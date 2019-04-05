Phantis
Politics Greece

Tsipras contacts the Albanian Prime Minister regarding the properties of Greek minority

Posted on April 05, 2019, 1:40 pm
44 secs

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had a telephone conversation with his Albanian counterpart Edi Rama, following the reactions sparked by the entry in the Albanian government gazette regarding the expropriation of properties belonging to members of Greek minority. The Tirana government’s corrective decision is expected in the coming weeks.

During the phone conversation, the two prime ministers also discussed the necessary reforms that Albania must implement, in order to start accession talks with the European Union, as well as the regional developments and the bilateral economic relations.

Source: ERT

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Pentagon eyes F-35 sales to Greece, Romania and Poland

NEXT ARTICLE

Donousa becomes the first Aegean island to ban single use plastic

Related Post

Tsipras: Europe has surrendered to the IMF and this explains its existential crisis

Tsipras: Europe has surrendered to the IMF and this explains its existential crisis
/ Mar 24
President Pavlopoulos : ‘ Greece owes a lot to the Diaspora’

President Pavlopoulos : ‘ Greece owes a lot to the Diaspora’
/ Dec 22
Turkish journalist detained over tweet, others go on trial

Turkish journalist detained over tweet, others go on trial
/ Dec 29