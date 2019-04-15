Phantis
More than 33 million tourists visited Greece in 2018

More than 33 million tourists visited Greece last year. Specifically, according to the Bank of Greece’s final data, incoming travel traffic in 2018, increased by 9.7% to 33,072 million travelers, compared to 30,161 million in 2017.

The revenue generated by tourists reached 16.086 billion euros, which is an increase of 10% over figures from 2017.

Regarding the distribution of travel expenses of non-residents in Greece by reason of travel, the bulk of the receipts is related to travel for personal reasons, whose share in total expenditure was 94.6%, with the largest contribution being recorded for leisure trips (85.3%).

Trips visiting family as well as business trips also have a significant share, while travel revenue for health reasons has been reduced.

Source: ERT

