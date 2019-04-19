Phantis
Greece

Greek anarchists claim Russian Consulate grenade blast

April 19, 2019
A Greek anarchist group on Thursday claimed responsibility for exploding a grenade outside the Russian Consulate in Athens in March.

In a statement on anti-establishment website Indymedia validating the hit, the group calling itself “FAI/IRF Revenge Plot” accused Moscow of torturing arrested anarchists.

They dedicated the attack to MikhailZhlobitsky, a 17-year-old anarchist killed in a suicide bombing at the regional offices of federal security service FSB in Arkhangelsk in October.

The Athens grenade explosion on March 22 caused no injuries. The consulate was closed at the time.

Domestic far-left outfits regularly carry out acts of violence against diplomatic missions in Greece.

FAI/IRF is associated with the Conspiracy of Fire Nuclei, a Greek anarchist group, several of whose members are serving long prison terms for letter bomb attacks.

Voice of America (VOA) is the largest U.S. international broadcaster, providing news and information in more than 40 languages to an estimated weekly audience of 236.6 million people. VOA produces content for digital, television, and radio platforms. It is easily accessed via your mobile phone and on social media. It is also distributed by satellite, cable, FM and MW, and is carried on a network of more than 2300 affiliate stations.

