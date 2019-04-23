Athens responds firmly to the Turkish Defense Minister’s provocative statement

In a statement to the Anadolu agency, the Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, said that the armament of the Greek islands that are under demilitarization, is a clear violation of international law, which does not help in fostering good bilateral relations.

Athens’ response was immediate, with the Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexandros Gennimatas noting that since Turkey claims to respect good neighbourly relations, it should learn to respect international law as it stands, and not in the arbitrary way interprets it.

Mr. Genniamatas also stressed that in order for Turkey to be on the path of peace and democracy, it must take a number of steps, such as de-escalating the tensions, confidence-building and the ending of provocations.

Source: ERT