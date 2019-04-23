Phantis
House examining requests for lifting of immunity

Posted on April 23, 2019, 1:29 pm
Three requests for lifting the parliamentary immunity will be debated during the plenary session, following the Parliament’s Ethics Committee suggestion.

The requests concern KINAL MP Andreas Loverdos for the NOVARTIS case, ND MP Marios Salmas for the arthroscopy case and independent MP Aristides Fokas for a private affair.

For his part, Mr Loverdos told the Commission that he wished to lift his immunity in order to prove the conspiracy against him. Marios Salmas also wishes that his immunity is lifted, in order to prove, as he said, the plot that Deputy Health Minister Pavlos Polakis’ set up against him.

Source: ERT

Athens responds firmly to the Turkish Defense Minister’s provocative statement

Celebrate Easter in Meteora

