Two German officers who replaced the Greek flag dismissed from Army

Posted on April 23, 2019, 1:22 pm
The two German army officers, stationed at the NATO facilities in Chania, who took down the Greek flag and replaced it with the German one, at the archaeological site in Stavros area of Akrotiri, on April 14th, were dismissed from the German army.

They were convicted by Chania’s one-member magistrates’ court to a 10-month in prison sentence and returned to Germany. There, the two special forces non-commissioned officers were quickly dismissed by the German army, as their act was judged to be particularly serious, and their exemplary punishment was decided so as to not be repeated.

Source: ERT

