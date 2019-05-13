Greek FM at the inauguration ceremony of Northern Macedonia’s new president

Greek Foreign Minister Yorgos Katrougalos was in Skopje on Sunday, for the inauguration of Northern Macedonia’s new president, Stevo Pendarovski. After the ceremony, the Greek Foreign Minister had a private meeting with the newly elected president.

During the meeting, Mr. Katrougalos relayed to Mr. Pendarovski the wishes of the Greek state and its political leadership for a good and successful mandate in the context of the new and positive climate created by the Prespes Agreement.

For his part, Stevo Pendarovski stressed that the Prespes Agreement opens up prospects for deepening cooperation between Greece and Northern Macedonia in all areas.

Also, the new president of the neighboring country noted that his priority would be to promote the country’s European and Euro-Atlantic prospects, while stressing the need to strengthen good neighborly relations in the region.

Source: ERT