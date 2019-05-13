Phantis
Tsipras: Turkey has to sit on the table of dialogue and stop its unilateral actions

Posted on May 13, 2019
Turkey has to sit at the table of the dialogue and stop its unilateral actions, declared the Greek Prime Minister after the informal summit in Sibiu in Romania, and added that he asked the EU to examine the steps and measures that are necessary if Turkey’s provocative behavior continues.

Alexis Tsipras stressed that he fully supports the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Anastasiades, with whom they jointly pointed out Turkey’s unilateral actions. “We want a Mediterranean of peace and cooperation and not a Mediterranean of violations,” said Mr. Tsipras, who had a 20-minute meeting with President Anastasiades.

The EU stands united on the side of Cyprus in its controversy with Turkey on drilling in the Cypriot EEZ, said European Council President Donald Tusk.

Two days after the European elections, on May 28, an extraordinary EU Summit will be held to prepare the nominations for the Union’s key institutional positions.

Source: ERT

