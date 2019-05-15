Turkey-Cyprus tensions escalate with naval exercise

In a move expected to ratchet up tensions, Turkey is holding a major naval exercise amidst an escalating row over energy exploration rights in Cyprus. The dispute is adding to existing tensions between Turkey and its Western allies.

“Our aim in military exercises is to show that the Turkish Armed Forces are extremely determined, committed and capable of ensuring the security, sovereignty, independence, maritime rights and benefits of Turkey,” Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Sunday.

Involving more than 130 ships, the two-week long Operation Seawolf exercise is set to be Turkey’s largest, with much of the naval deployment close to Cyprus.