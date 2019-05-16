EU Elections: Populists hope to do well in suburbs

The winners and losers in European Parliament elections next week are likely to be determined in the suburbs of the continent’s cities, which are turning into three-way electoral battlegrounds.

The elections are being seen as a moment of truth for an array of anti-migrant nationalist populist parties, which hope to reverse European integration.

Establishment Conservatives are hoping they can shore up their support in the suburbs in the face of strong challenges from left-wing progressives and nationalist populists, who have been campaigning against EU integration and for a “Europe of Fatherlands.”