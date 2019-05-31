This article titled “British man dies after fight on Greek island” was written by Helena Smith in Athens, for theguardian.com on Friday 31st May 2019 16.57 UTC

A British man who was allegedly attacked by other Britons during a brawl “after a misunderstanding” in a bar in Zakynthos has died of his injuries, Greek authorities have said.

Police confirmed Matt Jeffery, 35, died in intensive care at a hospital in Athens where he had been airlifted after the attack nine days ago.

Described as the “rarest of gentlemen” by friends, Jeffery, from Yeovil in Somerset, was visiting Zakynthos for a stag party when the fight, which was captured on video, broke out in Laganas, the Ionian island’s main party resort.

“You can see that the alteration erupted after a misunderstanding in a bar between men who were drinking,” said Giorgos Konstantis, a police officer.

The Briton was flown the next day to Attikon hospital in the Greek capital, where he was put on life support with serious head injuries.

Police arrested two men after viewing footage handed over by another holidaymaker.

Identified only as being aged 22 and 25, the Britons have been charged with manslaughte but were released after appearing before an investigating magistrate and posting bail of €2,500 (£2,200) each. “They flew back to Britain from Zakynthos on the last flight on Thursday,” Konstantis said.

Footage of the fight has been aired on Greek TV.

Jeffery was described in tributes on Friday as “one in a million”.

A friend, Mark Sargent, wrote on social media: “The world is full of bad people doing bad things, but my friend you were quite the opposite. The rarest of gentlemen, kind-natured and always smiling … I will miss you mate. Until we meet again RIP Matt.”

