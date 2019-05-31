European Commission: “Turkey continues to move away from the EU”

According to the European Commission’s report, Turkey’s candidacy to join the EU remains frozen. “Turkey is moving away from the EU with serious deviations in the area of human rights, judicial independence and stable economic policy,” said the Commission in its report, while pointing out that the accession negotiations have virtually been frozen since last June and no opening or closing of funds is foreseen.

Also, an explicit reference is made to Turkey’s unlawful acts in the Aegean and the Cypriot EEZ and to its actions and statements “that challenge the right of the Republic of Cyprus to exploit its hydrocarbon resources in its Exclusive Economic Zone”.

High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the Commission, Federica Mogherini, was questioned about the prospect of sanctions, noted that the issue would first be discussed at the EU Foreign Ministers Council on June 17 and at the June Summit.

“The European Commission’s report does not accurately assess the current situation in the country and it is not possible for us to accept the unfair and disproportionate criticisms in the report,” Turkey’s Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakci told a news conference in Ankara.