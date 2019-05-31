Phantis
Greece

Ithaca bans plastic bags

mm

Posted on May 31, 2019, 1:38 pm
43 secs

The Greek island of Ithaca has banned plastic bags and will replace them with textile bags which will be distributed free of charge.

Ithaca mayor Dionysis Stanitsas, who was re-elected with 78.22% at the recent municipal elections, distributed textile bags to students.

“The Municipality of Ithaca is banning plastic bags by starting with the schools and distributing textile bags in the context of environmental protection. The bags will be distributed free of charge at the Ithaca Command Center,” posted the mayor on his official Facebook account.

Source: ERT

mm

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Bulgaria, Greece start work on gas pipeline from Azerbaijan

NEXT ARTICLE

Tsipras faces fight to stay in power after EU elections mauling

Related Post

Chinese envoy meets Dragasakis, notes ‘mature interest’ of China’s financial firms in Greece

Chinese envoy meets Dragasakis, notes ‘mature interest’ of China’s financial firms in Greece
/ Oct 18
Greek 2018 primary budget surplus exceeds forecasts

Greek 2018 primary budget surplus exceeds forecasts
/ Apr 23
Greek participation at Eurovision 2018 song contest with “Oneiro mou”

Greek participation at Eurovision 2018 song contest with “Oneiro mou”
/ Feb 19