Greece

ND dominates in the second round of regional elections

Posted on June 03, 2019, 2:26 pm
New Democracy (ND) dominated the second round of regional and municipal elections, in a process that was marked by high abstention rates for most of the country.

The participation rate was about 41.8% when in the first round, it had surpassed 58%.

The main opposition party prevailed in 12 of the 13 regions of the country (11 with official support, plus a regional governor coming from the ND). The only exception is the region of Crete.

In the large municipalities of the country, the surprise came from Thessaloniki, where there was a great overturn.

Independent candidate Costas Zervas, a ND member, beat his opponent by 66.76%, while in the municipality of Athens, Costas Bakoyannis won with the support of ND. Independent candidate Yannis Moralis was reelected in Piraeus and KKE candidate Kostas Peletidis in Patras.

