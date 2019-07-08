Evangelia Kranioti wins the Madame Figaro Photography Prize

Greek photographer Evangelia Kranioti won the Prix Madame Figaro at France’s biggest photography festival Les Rencontres d’Arles, for her exhibition “The dead, the living and those who are at sea”. Kranioti, who is also a documentary filmmaker, hails from Athens and lives and works in France. Each of her projects is a long-term exploration. She immerses herself in the lives of those she captures with her lens.

She is interested in refugees and those who have lost their homeland. For nine years, she took interest in the lives of sailors at the ports they stop at and the female prostitutes who welcome them around the world, which resulted in a work titled “Exotica, Erotica, etc.”.

In “Beirut Fiction”, Evangelia Kranioti is interested in the lives of those Asian women who are invisible, undocumented and without a status. These women work as domestic helpers in Lebanese families and recreate a bubble of life in the margins. For example, at a party, one of these women, dressed in her best dress, is elected “Miss Without Papers”, just like in a beauty pageant.

In “Era Incognita”, Evangelia Kranioti went to meet those who live in Cairo’s necropolis. In her work, the question of destiny, her Greek heritage are always present.

