Kyriakos Mitsotakis: A strong four-year mandate with majority government

July 08, 2019
“The sovereign Greek people have spoken tonight. Their verdict is clear. Society wants us to move forward, united. They want growth, jobs, security, and Greece can be as strong as it deserves to be”, said Kyriakos Mitsotakis regarding Sunday’s election result.

“I will be the prime minister of all Greeks. I will work to convince our fellow citizens who did not support us. We are too few to be divided and we have a lot to do together. I am taking over the governance with awareness of the difficulties ahead. I have faith in my abilities and I will complete this important mission you assigned me,” he said.

“I am aware of the difficulties. I draw strength from the people, from this great stream. The will to end a painful cycle for the country, was expressed as well as the desire take our fortunes into our own hands. I feel the need to address the Greeks abroad. I will not ask you to return. I am asking you to turn your eyes toward Greece. From now on we are working to change the country you had to abandon. Greeks deserve better,” he underlined.

Source: ERT

Evangelia Kranioti wins the Madame Figaro Photography Prize

Tsipras: The 32% makes us a strong power of the democratic faction

