After steering New Democracy to landslide win, former banker says ‘hard work begins today.’ With all votes counted on Monday, New Democracy was shown to have captured 39.8% and 158 seats, more than doubling its presence in the 300-seat parliament. Tsipras’s Syriza party won 31.5%.

This article titled “Mitsotakis takes over as Greece’s PM with radical change of style” was written by Helena Smith in Athens, for theguardian.com on Monday 8th July 2019 14.59 UTC

Greece’s outgoing prime minister, Alexis Tsipras, has handed over power to Kyriakos Mitsotakis, a former banker who navigated the centre-right New Democracy party to landslide victory in Sunday’s snap general elections.

In a changing of the guard that was as subdued as it was swift, Mitsotakis assumed office after he was officially sworn in by the Orthodox Christian country’s spiritual leader, Archbishop Ieronymos.

From the outset there was no escaping the change in style. In a radical departure from his leftist predecessor, a self-declared atheist only ever seen in open-neck shirts, Mitsotakis wore a suit and tie as he took the oath on the Bible, watched by his wife and three children.

Mitsotakis at the swearing-in ceremony. Photograph: Pantelis Saitas/EPA

“We have been given a strong mandate to change Greece,” said the 51-year-old in his first statement as prime minister after his investiture. “The hard work begins today. I have absolute confidence in our abilities to rise to the occasion.”

The change not only marked conservatives’ return to power but also the start of a new era: after a drama-filled decade of deep recession, multiple international bailouts and unprecedented poverty and protest, debt-stricken Greece had come full circle electing its first post-bailout government.

In a nation worn out by years of EU-mandated austerity – the price of remaining in the eurozone – Mitsotakis’s promise to re-energise the economy by reducing taxes, luring foreign investment and creating jobs resonated.

With all votes counted on Monday, New Democracy was shown to have captured 39.8% and 158 seats, more than doubling its presence in the 300-seat parliament. Tsipras’s Syriza party won 31.5%.

Furnished with an absolute majority, the Harvard-educated leader, the son of a former conservative prime minister, will be able to form a government unfettered.

A new cabinet will be announced later on Monday. Technocrats and business managers as well as people with centre-left backgrounds are expected to join its ranks. Insiders say the new leader’s overarching aim will be to unify an often fractious nation behind a reform plan that will spur economic growth.

“I don’t think there has been a prime minister who has been more prepared for this job,” said one. “He knows what he is up against, he has a plan and he is going to act on it.”

Alexis Tsipras hands over to his successor, Mitsotakis. Photograph: Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP/Getty Images

Congratulatory messages poured in for a leader viewed internationally as a reformist who supporters say is the man to modernise Greece. Despite Tsipras’s promises of relief measures including a bonus for pensioners and wage increases, Mitsotakis resolutely refused to make pre-election promises he said he would be unable to keep – even if his party’s pledge to reduce VAT and corporate and property taxes is likely to engender disapproval among foreign creditors who have continued to monitor Greece since it exited its third economic adjustment programme last August.

In a previous guise the politician was minister of administrative reform, making changes to the public sector that while controversial were widely respected by foreign lenders.

Although New Democracy has traditionally espoused socially conservative views, as one of Europe’s most nationalist rightwing parties, Mitsotakis has been at pains to move it to the centre. Privately, he describes himself as a progressive with liberal economic views.

The party’s victory has been seen as a personal vindication: as a modernising centrist the ex-financier had been held in suspicion by leading figures in New Democracy when he assumed its helm in January 2016.

