Tsipras: The 32% makes us a strong power of the democratic faction

Outgoing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said that SYRIZA’s election results designated him as the great power of the democratic faction.

Mr. Tsipras acknowledged that the election result gives a clear victory to ND, underlined however, that this result is anything but a strategic defeat for SYRIZA.

“We will remain a strong presence as the main opposition, in order to prevent expressions of revanchism against social conquests of the social majority and the workers”, he said and assured the Greek people that, as the main opposition, SYRIZA will be present to protect the interests of the working and creative people.

Source: ERT