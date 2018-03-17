LATEST NEWS
Greece
First recipients of Antetokounmpo scholarship announced
16 dead, many missing in suspected migrant boat sinking
Greeks vent fury over soldiers being ‘held hostage’ in Turkey
Defence minister says arrests have aggravated already strained ties between two countries
Turkey refuses to release Greek border guards in spy row
Lawyers say pair strayed across heavily defended frontier accidentally while on patrol
Antikythera shipwreck yields bronze arm – and hints at spectacular haul of statues
Arm points to existence of at least seven statues from Greek shipwreck, already the source of most extensive and exciting
Research vessel scans and reveals the secrets of Santorini and Kolumbo volcanoes
ATHENS, GREECE – Greece’s coast guard said Saturday the bodies of 16 people were recovered from the sea off a Greek island in the eastern Aegean following the sinking of a suspected migrant smuggling boat.
A massive search and rescue operation was underway to locate about a dozen more people believed missing.
The bodies of four children, one man and one woman were recovered off the island of Agathonisi, south of the island of Samos, the coast guard said. Three people, two women and a man, managed to reach the coast and alert authorities.
The three told authorities they had been in a wooden boat that sank with an estimated 21 people on board. The reasons for the sinking were not immediately clear, and authorities said the total number of people who had been on board was also not clear.
Three aircraft, Greek…
On This Day
- 1821: Three days after the proclamation of the Greek Revolution, a provisional government was formed in the liberated city of Kalamata.
- 1964: The Turkish government started expelling ethnic Greeks. During 1964, almost 10,000 Greeks were forced out of Turkey.
- 1972: Dictator George Papadopoulos became: Royal Regent, Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, Defence Minister and President of the Greek Parliament.
- 2003: Greek police put an end to the hijacking of a Turkish jet which landed at Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport. All 192 passengers and 11 crew members are safe.
- Births: Angelos Sikelianos, writer (1884), Spyros Skouras, Greek-American President of 20th Century Fox (1893)
- Deaths: Stylianos Lenas, EOKA fighter (1957), Mimis Traiforos, author, song writer, director (1998)
WORLD
EUROPE
NEWS
Turkey rages after coup ‘plotter’ is granted asylum in Greece
The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Saturday slammed a decision in Greece to grant asylum to a…
EU could ‘scrap refugee quota scheme’
European council president Donald Tusk to tell EU summit that mandatory quotas have been ‘divisive and ineffective’