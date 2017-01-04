Athens International Airport recorded its highest passenger traffic in its history in 2016, reaching 20.02 million passengers, the company said on Wednesday. Compared with 2015, passenger traffic increased by 1.9 million passengers, or 10.7 percent last year.

Domestic as well as international traffic registered double-digit increases in 2016, by 11.2 percent and 10.4 percent respectively, which translates to 7.15 million and 12.87 million passengers. The rise in traffic was boosted by a 15 percent rise in Greek tourists as well as an 8 percent rise in foreign travellers.

In December, airport traffic recorded 1.35 million passengers, surpassing by 14.3 percent the same month of 2015.

The total number of flights last year reached 189,000, up by 7.4 percent compared to the same period of 2015, registering an increase in domestic (6.4 pct) and international flights (8.1 pct), the airport said.