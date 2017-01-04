The first signs for Greek tourism are positive, the president of Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) Andreas Andreadis posted on Twitter.

“Pre-bookings for Greece are moving upwards,” he said. He added however that “the growing destabilization of Turkey is certainly not a positive development for tourism.”

Tourism Minister Elena Kountoura in statements to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency’s radio station Praktoreio 104.9 FM has stressed that “2016 ended on a positive note with 27.5 million tourists and 2017 set off in a spectacular way.”

mm

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Prosecutors raid Novartis offices in Athens over bribery allegations

NEXT ARTICLE

Athens, Cyprus in constant coordination on the Cyprus issue

Related Post