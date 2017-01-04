The first signs for Greek tourism are positive, the president of Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) Andreas Andreadis posted on Twitter.

“Pre-bookings for Greece are moving upwards,” he said. He added however that “the growing destabilization of Turkey is certainly not a positive development for tourism.”

Tourism Minister Elena Kountoura in statements to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency’s radio station Praktoreio 104.9 FM has stressed that “2016 ended on a positive note with 27.5 million tourists and 2017 set off in a spectacular way.”