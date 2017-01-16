Claims that Greece and Cyprus are at odds over the ongoing talks between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots lack seriousness and credibility, the prime minister’s office said in a press release on Sunday.

“Once again, press reports that present an alleged difference of opinion between Athens and Nicosia or interpret Greece’s attitude as inflexible lack seriousness and credibility,” it said.

“The Greek prime minister is in close contact and supports the efforts of the President of the Cypriot Republic, for a just and viable solution of the Cyprus issue, based on UN Resolutions, without guarantees and occupying forces, for the benefit of all the people of Cyprus,” it added.

The statement also said Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias is implementing successfully the strategy decided by the Greek government.

