Phantis
Greece

Greece records second best year in wind power installations in 2016

mm

Posted on January 16, 2017, 12:58 pm
26 secs

Greece recorded the second best annual performance after the 2011 record in 2016 with new wind power unit installation with a power of 238.55 MW, the Greek Wind Power Energy Association (ELETAEN) said in a report.

The report said that total wind power in Greece was 2,374.3 MW at the end of 2016, up 11.2 pct compared with 2015. This power is distributed as follows: to non-connected islands 321.2 MW and to the connected system 2,053.1 MW.

Central Greece remained at the top of wind power installation (736.7 MW or 31 pct of total power), followed by the Peloponese (453.9 MW or 19.1 pct) and Eastern Macedonia-Thrace (298.65 MW or 12.6 pct).

The top five energy groups in the sector were:

  • ΤΕΡΝΑ Εnergy with 460 MW (19.4 pct)
  • Iberdrola Rokas with 250.8 MW (10.6 pct)
  • ELTECH ANEMOS (Ellaktor) with 238.6 MW (10.1 pct)
  • EDF with 238.2 MW (10 pct) and
  • ENEL Green Power with 200.5 MW (8,5 pct).

Vestas has supplied 51.1 pct of total wind power turbines installed in Greece, followed by Enercon with 22.2 pct, Gamesa with 11.6 pct, Siemens with 8.3 pct and Nordex with 4.8 pct.

In 2016, new wind power turbine suppliers were Vestas 73 pct, Gamesa 17.8 pct and Enercon

mm

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

‘Claims that Greece and Cyprus are at odds over the ongoing talks with the Turkish Cypriots lack seriousness’

NEXT ARTICLE

Investors show strong interest in Hellenic Sugar Industry’s property sale

Related Post

Large wildfire in Chios- village evacuated

Large wildfire in Chios- village evacuated
/ Aug 26
Investors show strong interest in Hellenic Sugar Industry’s property sale

Investors show strong interest in Hellenic Sugar Industry’s property sale
/ Jan 16
Brazil police: Body found in Rio believed to be Greek Ambassador

Brazil police: Body found in Rio believed to be Greek Ambassador
/ Dec 30