Money Greece

Investors show strong interest in Hellenic Sugar Industry’s property sale

mm

Posted on January 16, 2017, 1:04 pm
11 secs

Investment interest in the sale of six real estate assets by Hellenic Sugar Industry SA has surpassed expectations, Pantelis Manis, chief executive of Hellenic Sugar Industrysaid on Monday.

Manis said that this very positive development led Piraeus Real Estate to postpone for one more week, January 23, a deadline for submitting bids by candidates.

In this framework, interested buyers should submit their financial offers for each one of the six properties by January 23, 2017, based on the minimum price set by an independent consultant.

The six property assets are: a factory unit in Larisa for around 8.0 million euros, a factory unit in Xanthi for at least 7.8 million, a real estate asset in Sindos, Thessaloniki at a price of at least 3.0 million euros, an eight-story building in Thessaloniki for 2.9 million, an apartment in Kolonaki, central Athens, for 260,000 euros and offices in central Thessaloniki for 2.73 million euros.

mm

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Greece records second best year in wind power installations in 2016

NEXT ARTICLE

Greek, Japanese ministers discuss closer bilateral relations

Related Post

Kassiopi area privatization concludes

Kassiopi area privatization concludes
/ Dec 29
What it means if Trump names China a currency manipulator

What it means if Trump names China a currency manipulator
/ Dec 29