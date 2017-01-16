“The government seeks another ‘fair compromise’ with the EU and the IMF by integrating in the contingency mechanism the tax free limit and the pensions while it continues the bargaining on the measures after 2018” stated Communist Party (KKE) secretary general Dimitris Koutsoumbas in his speech in the central Greek city of Livadia on Sunday.

KKE leader said that his party is fighting hard to regroup the working class movement to build the social alliance and to strengthen the party “in order to open the way for a better day for the Greek people”.