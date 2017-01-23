A total of 72 refugees and migrants arrived on the northern Aegean islands in the last three days. 22 were recorded on the island of Lesvos , two on Chios and 48 on the island of Samos.

According to police, 10,463 people that have applied for asylum which has been not examined yet remain stranded on the northern Aegean islands.

Moreover, thirty five refugees including 11 children were arrested on the island of Kastellorizo for illegal entry to Greece. The arrested, three women and five children from Syria, eight Iraqi nationals (four men, a woman and three children) and 19 Palestinians (12 men, four women and three children)had left from the opposite Turkish coasts.