Deputy Foreign Minister Yiannis Amanatidis in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency’s radio station Praktoreio 104.9 FM on Monday stressed the need for a political negotiation so that the IMF and the institutions reach and agreement and the programme review is concluded.

“Our country has met its commitments,” he underlined adding that now it is Europe’s turn to meet its own commitments.

Referring to the Turkish provocations, he said that they were addressed with calmness, readiness, sobriety and vigilance. “We have made the necessary movements. The European authorities have been informed about the violation of the EU borders,” the Deputy Foreign Minister noted and expressed the hope that Turkey will not escalate its acts after the ruling of the Supreme Court not to extradite the eight Turkish offices that fled to Greece after the July attempted coup.