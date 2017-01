A 20-year old Pakistani was found dead early Monday at Moria hotspot on Lesbos. It is the third incident in Moria in the last ten days.

On Saturday a 45-year old man from Syria was found dead outside his tent in Moria and on Tuesday 24 January a 22 year-old man from Egypt died in Moria.

In both cases the initial autopsy was not able to find the causes of the two men’s death. A histological and a toxicological examination was ordered to examine the possibility of fumes or other gases poisoning.