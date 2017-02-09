The administrative plenary of the Supreme Court voted down on Wednesday a proposal by the court’s President Vasiliki Thanou to extend the retirement age for judges and prosecutors beyond the current limit of 67.

The question they were called to vote on was: “Is there a need to increase the retirement age of judges, as stated in the Constitution of 1975, to protect the constitutional principles of independence and life-tenure which protect judges and which have been surpassed due to the increased life expectancy, social reality as well as legislative and other developments?”

With 40 votes in favour and 25 against, the judges decided there is no need to extend it and that the Constitution doesn’t allow it. The dissenting 25 judges said increasing the retirement age is needed but not presently, as Thanou requested.

mm

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Aegean Airlines to launch Thessaloniki-Tel Aviv direct link

NEXT ARTICLE

Pavlopoulos: A ‘crucial year’ ahead for Europe

Related Post

Cold weather reignites fears for refugees poorly sheltered in Greece

Cold weather reignites fears for refugees poorly sheltered in Greece
/ Jan 25
Tsipras-Erdogan phone call on efforts for Cyprus solution

Tsipras-Erdogan phone call on efforts for Cyprus solution
/ Jan 9
Change begins from within

Change begins from within
/ Feb 20