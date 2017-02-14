The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announced on Tuesday the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the 4th quarter of 2016 (flash estimates).

The available seasonally adjusted data indicate that in the 4 th quarter of 2016 the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in volume terms decreased by 0.4% in comparison with the 3rd quarter of 2016, while it increased by 0.3% in comparison with the 4th quarter of 2015.

The available non-seasonally adjusted data indicate that in the 4th quarter of 2016 the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in volume terms increased by 0.2% in comparison with the 4th quarter of 2015.

Ôhe present flash estimates are expected to be revised when provisional estimates are produced and disseminated on 6/03/2017 on the basis of updated primary data that will have become available at that point.