There is a window of opportunity for Greece to achieve an agreement with its creditors, EU financial affairs chief Pierre Moscovici told Euronews’ Greek service in Brussels on Monday, following the presentation of the European Commission’s winter forecasts for the period 2016-2018.

“Just as Greek authorities are assuming their responsibilities,  Greece’s partners must also assume theirs,” he said.

Concerning the International Monetary Fund’s role in the Greek program, the Commissioner said it is a “valuable partner” with whom the European Commission wants to work with.

mm

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

500 US troops arrive in Romania to bolster defense

NEXT ARTICLE

Greek GDP grew 0.3 pct in fourth quarter of 2016

Related Post

Student march for murder anniversary

Student march for murder anniversary
/ Dec 7
Government asks Frontex to guard northern border

Government asks Frontex to guard northern border
/ Dec 13
Two Greek finds in Archaeology magazine most important discoveries for 2016

Two Greek finds in Archaeology magazine most important discoveries for 2016
/ Dec 14