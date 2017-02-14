There is a window of opportunity for Greece to achieve an agreement with its creditors, EU financial affairs chief Pierre Moscovici told Euronews’ Greek service in Brussels on Monday, following the presentation of the European Commission’s winter forecasts for the period 2016-2018.

“Just as Greek authorities are assuming their responsibilities, Greece’s partners must also assume theirs,” he said.

Concerning the International Monetary Fund’s role in the Greek program, the Commissioner said it is a “valuable partner” with whom the European Commission wants to work with.