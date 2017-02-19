If the government cannot conclude the program review, the country will be inevitably led to elections, main opposition New Democracy (ND) parliamentary spokesman Nikos Dendias said on Saturday in an interview with Efimerida Ton Syntakton newspaper.

The current situation cannot be further extended, ND parliamentary spokesman stated adding that a different handling would have better results. The participation in the ECB quantitative easing programme would have offered a liquidity breather to the real economy.

He also accused the government that it managed to unite the creditors as regards their demands from Greece.

mm

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Greek GDP grew 0.3 pct in fourth quarter of 2016

NEXT ARTICLE

Avramopoulos meets Turkish PM Yildirim

Related Post

Foreign Minister on Greek-Albanian relations, FYROM and Turkey

Foreign Minister on Greek-Albanian relations, FYROM and Turkey
/ Dec 28
PASOK still has open political and ideological fronts with the right, says Gennimata

PASOK still has open political and ideological fronts with the right, says Gennimata
/ Jan 16
Early elections closer as second review stalls

Early elections closer as second review stalls
/ Jan 26