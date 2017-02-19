ROME (ANA/Th. Andreadis-Syngelakis)— Culture Minister Lydia Koniordou participated in a roundtable on the Parthenon Marbles in the context of an international scientific meeting on Archaeology held in Florence.

In a statement to Athens Macedonian News Agency Koniordou said that the claim for the return of the Parthenon Marbles can’t stop. It is something that every generation and every political leadership should continue to promote and support. Today, this fair request is not only Greek. It has allies in twenty international committees which participate in this common effort. The request is not Greek anymore but international because this monument is now considered, in the conscience of the international community and of the people worldwide, the symbol of the western civilisation and the emblem of the fundamental principles of democracy, dialogue, justice, free spirit and equality.

“Today that we all join our voices with solidarity before the challenges of the 21st century, the restoration of the monument gets another symbolic value. The solution is not easy and for this reason it is imperative to continue our efforts” said Koniordou.

The Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) (Greek: Αθηναϊκό-Μακεδονικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων, AΜΠΕ) is a Greece-based news service. It is a public entity anonymous company. It was founded in 2008 as the Athens News Agency - Macedonian Press Agency S.A. (ANA-MPA SA), under a presidential decree which merged the Athens News Agency (ANA SA) and the Macedonian Press Agency (MPA SA).

