New Democracy: ‘Tsipras ‘succeeded as a liar but failed as a prime minister’

Posted on March 13, 2017, 4:54 pm
“Mr. Tsipras succeeded as a liar but failed as a prime minister” main opposition New Democracy (ND) said in an announcement on Monday, commenting on an article by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras published in Monday’s issue of the newspaper “Efimerida ton Syntakton”.

In its announcement, ND underlined that “in all that Mr. Tsipras says about the review, the quantitative easing programme and the measures for the debt, he is continuing the practice of deceit.”

“This is the same man who repeatedly proclaimed that the second review would be completed within 2016. Who reassured us last September that a debt settlement was closer than ever. Who said, last October, that Greece would join the quantitative easing programme in early 2017 and who, in an article last November in the same newspaper, said that everything would be done on time”.

