Important agreements signed between Greece and China

Agreements between Greece and China on energy, infrastructure and telecommunications signed in Beijing will begin to “run” directly, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Saturday in his speech at the 2nd Greek-Chinese Cities Forum, while making proposals for expanding cooperation on culture, tourism, education, agricultural and industrial production.

The prime minister referred to his meeting with the President of China and their agreement to work together in order to make Piraeus the largest, the strongest, the most important port of the Mediterranean, and underlined: “I believe it is of paramount importance to highlight the role of the city of Piraeus as a basic hub of the silk road and one of the most critical stations of world trade, and in this direction the Municipality of Piraeus has a primary and essential role to play.”

He also said that the direct connection between Athens and Beijing as of September will increase the number of Chinese tourists in Greece:

In the context of the further development of cooperation between Greece and China in all areas, Tsipras suggested:

– The creation of a large Chinese culture park in Greece and a large Greek culture park in China.

– Promoting a student exchange programme, under the auspices of the Municipalities, with the cooperation of schools and universities and the government’s assistance.

– The cooperation of Municipalities through the exchange of missions, organization of joint cultural events and cooperation in the fields of tourism, agricultural and industrial production.

– Cooperation between Universities.

The prime minister pointed out that 2017 is a year of cultural exchanges between Greece and China and China will be the honored country at the Thessaloniki International Fair in September.